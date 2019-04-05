Former interim county commissioner Christine Goodwin has been appointed to the Douglas County Planning Commission.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Wednesday appointed three new members to the seven-member planning commission. In addition to Goodwin, the appointees include Elkton Mayor Daniel Burke and Umpqua Community College Facilities Director Jess Miller.
Goodwin was appointed interim county commissioner in September 2018, after former commissioner Gary Leif joined the Oregon House of Representatives. Goodwin served as commissioner until January, when she was replaced by Commissioner Tom Kress.
Goodwin has lived in Douglas County 40 years. She is the former owner of SOCO Coffee in Myrtle Creek and a former member of the South Umpqua School Board. She serves on the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board and said she plans to continue on that board. She told The News-Review Thursday her short stint as a county commissioner was a great opportunity and she's grateful to have had it, but she doesn't have any interest in running for election to return to a seat on the Board of Commissioners.
She said she thinks Kress is going to be an excellent commissioner, and Commissioners Tim Freeman and Chris Boice "really have their heart in the right place in the county."
"I think they're doing a really great job, and I wouldn't want to challenge that right now," she said.
Her term as a county commissioner came to an abrupt end in January. One day before the last day she was scheduled to serve, Goodwin's husband, optometrist Dr. Lynn Goodwin, suffered a heart attack. It came as a shock because he had seemed perfectly healthy. She said Freeman joined her at the hospital waiting room, without having to be asked, and drove her to the Springfield hospital where her husband was transferred.
While she doesn't want to return to being a county commissioner she was looking for other ways she could be helpful, so she agreed when Boice asked if she would consider applying for the planning commission.
"I'm going to go into it wholeheartedly, ready to commit and do the best I can do," she said.
The new planning commission appointees replace three resigning planning commissioners and were chosen partly to ensure representation from the same general geographic areas of the county. Goodwin, from Myrtle Creek, represents South County, replacing Mark Brosi of Winston. Representing North County, Miller of Sutherlin replaces Carl Sweeden of Umpqua and Burke, the Elkton mayor, replaces George Seonbuchner of Oakland.
The new planning commissioners will serve four-year terms expiring Feb. 28, 2023.
