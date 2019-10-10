Douglas County Public Works Department and their contractors are expected to complete the Garden Valley Road paving project by the end of the week.

The project, which began Sept. 8, involved paving and resurfacing a 3.4 mile stretch of Garden Valley Road.

The project will be completed ahead of the original deadline on Halloween.

The repaving covers an area between mileposts 2 and 6, from the Roseburg city limits to Brown's Bridge where it crosses the North Umpqua River.

Knife River Materials was the contractor on the project, which was paid for with federal funds administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

