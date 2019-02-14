James Davis has been promoted to the position of Douglas County Museum director.
Davis previously served nine years as museum operations technician. In his new position he will oversee both the Douglas County Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Roseburg and the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay.
Davis was born in Roseburg and grew up in Winston.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said the commissioners are looking forward to Davis's leadership, noting the position has remained vacant since former director Gardner Chappell died in 2017.
"This was an easy decision," Kress said in a written statement, "and it was clear to us that James's dedication and passion for Douglas County's historical collections, as well as his vision for creative exhibits, would inspire the board and staff as we enter the next era of growth for both the Douglas County Museum and the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.