Government offices and programs will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and some will be closed or have reduced hours Friday.
Offices at the Douglas County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, as will the Justice Building, transfer stations and landfill, fairgrounds and museum. The county recommends calling 541-672-3311 Friday before seeking county services, to check whether the office is open and has sufficient staffing to provide assistance.
Douglas County Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels programs in Glendale, Glide, Yoncalla, Reedsport, Sutherlin, Riddle and Winston will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Dining sites will resume serving meals Dec. 3. Patrons needing meals for Thursday and Friday need to request an extra meal during their visit or delivery Tuesday Nov. 26.
Public safety employees will still be working. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency. For non-emergencies, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 541-440-4471.
