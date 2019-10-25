ALBANY — A class-action lawsuit demanding the state harvest more timber on 654,000 acres of forest trust lands and share that revenue with 14 counties began Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Linn County has taken the lead in the $1.4 billion lawsuit, but Douglas County and other taxing districts in the county are part of the class that could benefit if they win the case.
The forestlands in question once belonged to the counties, but they turned them over to the state about 80 years ago.
Back then the legislature passed a law saying it would manage the lands for their “greatest permanent value.” The counties say that amounted to a contract to manage and harvest the timber in those forests for the economic benefit of the counties.
For many years, the state did just that, but it changed course in 2001, adopting a plan that emphasized protection of wildlife, clean water and recreation. According to the counties, that change amounts to a breach of the original contract.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for lost revenue since 2001, along with future damages.
Douglas County would receive only a small portion of the money because it has a small amount of state forest trust land within its borders. That includes about 4,800 acres of land in and around the part of Elliot State Forest that’s in the county, as well as some forest in the Glendale area.
If the counties win the suit, increased timber harvests would follow, to the benefit of Douglas County’s budget. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said the county manages a similar acreage of county-owned timberland, and harvests on that land raise $1 million per year.
That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the lost federal timber revenue that has led to a crisis in the county’s budget. Most of Douglas County’s conflicts over forest management revolve around the patchwork of federal timberlands that were formerly owned by the Oregon & California Railroad. The Association of O&C Counties has filed a federal lawsuit over the management of those lands. Douglas County has 800,000 acres of O&C land.
Freeman said that case has been briefed before a federal judge in the District of Columbia. Since it involves a question of interpreting federal law rather than a dispute over the facts, it might be decided without a trial. Freeman said the same federal judge recently issued a decision favorable to Glendale-based timber company Swanson Group. That has left county officials feeling optimistic about the O&C case.
While the county has just a small amount of land involved in the state case, Freeman said the questions being addressed are important.
“We’re establishing the greatest permanent value means managing and harvesting timber. That’s basically what this lawsuit’s about,” Freeman said.
Freeman said he’s always believed the meaning of the phrase “greatest permanent value” was clear from the time it was first put into legislation.
“It was a time when the value of timber was almost exclusively selling it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.