The proposed reopening and expansion of a rock quarry east of Glide has once again hit a roadblock from the state Land Use Board of Appeals.
The proposal to reopen the quarry, which has been closed for 70 years, has ping-ponged between the Douglas County Planning Commission, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the state for more than two years.
Bjorn Vian of Roseburg hopes to mine for high-quality basalt that could be used to create asphalt for county roads. Neighbors raised objections to the plan, including fears it would damage water quality and create dust and noise.
In January 2019, the county commissioners approved a permit for the quarry, overturning the Planning Commission's earlier decision against granting a permit. LUBA remanded that decision on appeal, kicking the issue back down to the county in June 2019. The Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners re-approved the permit this year with some additional evidence.
The latest LUBA remand came down last week. It ruled that the county had still failed to lay out enough evidence to support its conclusion that the quarry would not negatively impact a neighboring cattle ranch and adjacent forestry operations. The Planning Commission had attached aerial maps and photographs, but LUBA said that wasn't sufficient.
"We're in a 12-round match, and we've gone to round four," said Valynn Currie, who brought the appeal to LUBA.
Vian said all LUBA wants is additional evidence, and he can provide it. He said he's optimistic the quarry will open by spring 2021.
He said the impact of the quarry on the neighbors — and the cows — will be minimal.
He said rock quarries are quieter than they used to be.
"In the old days they were very loud and they threw rocks and everything it was bad. And they've perfected it now, it's quite a perfect way of doing it. It's very quiet, it just works," he said.
He also said LUBA's already OK'd the county's decisions with respect to the nearby residences and the environment.
As for the cows, he said there is an 800-foot tall ridge separating his property from the adjacent ranch and neither dust nor noise will impact that operation.
LUBA focused on impacts to adjacent ranch and forestry operations, but Currie said Wednesday the county also failed to address many of the project's other impacts on the surrounding area. Those include harm to the North Umpqua River and its fisheries, as well as to a neighboring 100-unit mobile home park and an RV park that's on the quarry site, Currie said.
Currie had argued that a retired fisheries program manager for the Umpqua National Forest was improperly barred from giving testimony at the last Planning Commission hearing because he hadn't spoken at the first. She said he intended to testify the project could be very detrimental to the fisheries.
LUBA in its remand order rejected that part of Currie's claim, saying Currie couldn't raise that issue because she wasn't the person who had been barred from testifying.
But Currie said Wednesday she's lived here all her life, and she appreciates the river's value.
"The North Umpqua River's worth saving, and if we don't do something then you're going to have this kind of contamination," she said.
Currie also said she's not convinced by claims that blocking the quarry would prevent job creation.
"So you're going to ruin the Umpqua River and all the tourism that brings so that some guy can drive his rock truck, or three guys can drive a rock truck? Sorry, doesn't cut it," Currie said.
Vian said he hired a former Department of Environmental Quality official to research impacts to the water and the air. He found no problems, Vian said, and neither did a Eugene engineer he hired to study noise impacts.
"I hired the best I could, and they spent a lot of time at it, and I feel very confident. LUBA approved all that," Vian said.
He said the quarry would provide asphalt-quality rock that's in short supply here. He said local companies have been transporting this type of rock from companies in Eugene and Grants Pass, and that he will be able to provide it more cheaply. He also said transporting the rock locally rather than hauling it from other counties would be better for the environment.
Vian also said the operation would create between seven and 10 new jobs, and that some of the income generated by the quarry would be donated to vocational education programs at local high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.