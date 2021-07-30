New Douglas County Deputy Finance Officer Dan Wilson grew up in Roseburg, but his parents whisked him off to Evanston, Wyoming, in 1982 when he was in junior high school.
That small town had an oil boom during the ‘80s and had doubled in size overnight.
He later moved to the northern part of Oregon, but for three decades, he longed to return to Douglas County.
“My wife got tired of hearing me say I really love Douglas County and Roseburg, and she said fine, find a job down here,” he said.
Finally, in 2012, a job opened up in the health department that was then part of the Douglas County government. That job lasted just 18 months before the county started talking about privatizing the department, and Wilson found a job as the finance director for the city of Sutherlin.
His dream, though, was to head the finance department for Douglas County.
That job opened up a few months ago, and Wilson was hired.
“It’s a lot of the same kind of work, but it’s on steroids,” he said.
While the city of Sutherlin has the equivalent of 46 full-time employees, the county has 520.
Much of his year is taken up with the budget, a task that runs from January to June.
Now, he’s into the annual audit.
Other tasks include handling purchasing and supervising the treasury and tax collection staffs.
“There’s never a dull moment, that’s for sure. I don’t ever have to come to work and say, ‘Gee I don’t have anything to do.’ Because it’s definitely busy, which I like,” he said.
Wilson said for the near future, the county’s financial picture looks OK.
“It’s a bit of a roller coaster. We do rely on the federal government for a large portion of our funding, based on our past history with the timber receipts,” he said.
“Hopefully we can get not only some funding but some longer-term agreements in place that will help give us something to project with,” he said.
Some departments have become more self-sustaining, which has helped offset lost timber revenue.
Wilson said he’s an optimistic person by nature, and he believes the county will continue to be able to find ways to provide citizens with the services they need.
Wilson is in his element working with numbers.
He always loved math, like his mother Mary Lee Wilson, who taught math at Fremont Junior High School and Umpqua Community College, and later in Wyoming and Albany.
His father Earl Wilson worked in public works and was determined his kids would go to college.
Dan Wilson started his college years at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, before transferring to Oregon State University. The elevation in Laramie is 7,165 feet and it was often freezing cold walking from the dorm to class.
He started out in the engineering program, but while the math part was working the rest was hard. It just didn’t fit.
Then his mother suggested he take an accounting class.
“I just enjoyed the work. It was exciting to me,” he said.
“Most people in business hated the accounting classes because they were kind of hard, but it just clicked for me,” he said.
After school, he moved to Salem and later to Portland, working in accounting and financial planning firms.
Since moving to Douglas County, he’s been working in government. He worked in Sutherlin for seven years but continued to live in downtown Roseburg.
Now, his job is within walking distance of his home. It’s an older home, the kind he and his wife Cindy Wilson like best.
When he’s not at work, Dan Wilson enjoys getting outdoors, camping and fly fishing.
The Wilsons have a blended family. He has three kids and she has one.
Suddenly they had a six-person family and neither Dan nor Cindy Wilson knew how to cook.
“I said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll do it.’ It was out of necessity to begin with, and I just kind of picked up on it and made it into a hobby,” he said.
Now, he loves it. He cooks a little bit of everything, he said, but Italian is his favorite.
Roseburg has changed since the iconic days of his growing-up years in the 1970s, he said. It’s grown and the downtown is different.
“That was the hub, all of the shopping was down there and I just really have fond memories of that,” he said.
When he returned, everything was new except for Roseburg Book and Stationery, which has since closed, and a sewing machine shop. The shoe store was still there, but had a new name.
“It’s kind of reinvented itself. We still walk downtown and enjoy it, the restaurants. But the city itself, there’s very little that’s the same as it was back in the day,” he said.
Even so, he is happy to be in the location he loves, working at the job of his dreams.
“Having lived here and there, I certainly enjoy being here the most,” he said.
So what's going on with the County Parks/Land Manager position?
I hope he makes county employees submit expense reports before reimbursing them for their expenses with taxpayers money.
Dan is a great guy. He was truly an asset in the time he worked for Sutherlin. We are so happy to see him get his dream job.
