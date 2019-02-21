James Davis has been performing a lot of former Douglas County Museum Director Gardner Chappell’s job duties for awhile now, first stepping in to help as Chappell’s cancer progressed and then sharing the job after Chappell died.
Now, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners believes Davis is ready to take on the director mantle full time. Commissioners announced last week that Davis will permanently fill Chappell’s former position.
Davis, like several of the county government’s recent department head selections, was promoted from within rather than brought in from another community. Davis, who grew up in Winston, started on the ground floor at the museum 10 years ago with a job as a museum operations technician. Before joining the museum, he worked in restaurants like the Green Tree Inn and China Palace and had catered for museum events. He also started volunteering at the museum.
It was Chappell who suggested Davis apply for the technician position. He did, and it was the start of a new career.
“I always enjoyed history, but I just kind of fell into it really. It was just one of those things. I do enjoy it a lot, though,” he said.
Davis said it was hard to lose Chappell.
“He was a good friend, besides being my boss,” he said. “Being such a small staff, we’re like family.”
Like many county governments, the museum has faced cutbacks that reduced the size of its staff. But for the museum, it’s been particularly dramatic since the staff was already small. Currently, Davis is the only full-time museum staff member of the county payroll. The museum department also has one recent retiree volunteering her time, two part time staffers (one of whom is stationed at the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay), and a full-time educator that’s paid for through the museum foundation.
Bringing in an outside director would have introduced a substantial expense in the context of a small budget.
While the museum department has continued to pull some money from the general fund each year, Davis is optimistic that they’ll be able to turn that around in time. The bright spot financially has been the lighthouse museum’s gift shop, which has begun subsidizing operations at the Roseburg museum.
Even if the main museum doesn’t pay for itself, it’s a valuable repository of the county’s history. Davis said the items in the collection fill three rooms floor to ceiling.
“They’re stacked nicely in boxes, and everything’s put together perfectly,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of space left, so we have to be very careful about what we take now. We don’t take any duplicates.”
The items include old doctors’ tools, pictures, machines for hair permanents, old washers, dryers, ringers, printing presses, gas pumps and steam tractors.
“It’s just a plethora of everything Douglas County,” he said.
Davis said his favorite exhibit through the years has been one displaying the Redfield guns made by a South County family.
While his own grandparents hailed from Tennessee and Arkansas, and moved here during the timber boom of the 1940s to take jobs in the mills, he said many local families have ancestors who came over on the Oregon Trail.
“We have quilts that have come over on the Oregon Trail and are still in amazing shape,” he said.
Some of those quilts will be part of a quilt exhibit in a couple months at the museum. The staff are also preparing an exhibit on ancient animals like mammoths that Davis said is sure to be popular with the younger museum-goers. For about 10 years, an exhibit with live rattlesnakes was a big draw but most of the rattlesnakes have died and the last was recently returned to the donor. For now, a turtle is the museum’s only live animal.
Davis said he loves his job, in part because while the exhibits are filled with the old stuff that he likes, they also are always changing.
“It’s just new all the time. Even if we bring the same stuff out, we’ll set it up in a different way,” he said.
Even in his spare time, Davis is surrounded by history. He purchased a 100-year-old Craftsman he described as a bit of a money pit. He’s been remodeling it for 5 or 6 years now, and said it’s become a “never ending project.”
“I didn’t think it was going to be nearly the project it is, but I think that’s how it works,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.