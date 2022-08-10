Pictured here are Kevin & Shonda Haglan of Redding, California. They have visited the Oregon Coast annually for the past 20 years for Shonda’s Birthday and hit Dune Fest on their way home. They came to town looking for the air station and stumbled on the new dump station by accident and were very pleased with the convenience of the dump station, the automated pay machine, as well as the potable water available at no charge.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County
New automated pay station
Photo courtesy of Douglas County
New RV Dump Station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County
New Boat Wash Station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay.
A new, modern full-service RV dump station opened at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay.
The RV dump station is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor Marina and Ork Rock Road and features twin dump lanes with unlimited capacity, two potable water fill stations, three boat wash stations and an automated pay station that accepts cash, credit and debit cards for the $10 fee.
Douglas County commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tim Kress worked with staff at the Salmon Harbor Marina on this latest improvement project to the Winchester Bay community.
"Renovating the RV Dump Station at Salmon Harbor not only immediately enhanced the experience for dry campers and RVers by providing the total camping package, but it allowed us to prime the unused empty lot at the end of the marina for future development, which will add value and services to the community long-term,” said Boice, liaison commissioner for Salmon Harbor Marina and the Winchester Bay community. “As commissioners, we are always thinking about how to best optimize projects like this to bring maximum benefits to the residents and travelers recreating in Douglas County.”
The new station replaces a single lane station that was limited to 25 users per day. The renovation project was completed by contractor Jesse Rodriguez Construction, LLC and also included extending utility services and paving the road to the end of Ork Rock Road.
Boice worked with Salmon Harbor Marina Director Jim Zimmer, the Winchester Bay Sanitary District, and engineers from Dyer Partnership to reconfigure the previous site so the county could modernize services, increase user efficiency and double the capacity for RV users, travelers, local fishermen and marina visitors alike, a press release from Douglas County said.
Salmon Harbor Marina has access to the Umpqua River, the Umpqua River Lighthouse and Coastal History Museum, the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, the Pacific Ocean and miles of public white-sand beaches. The marina offers 550 moorage slips with power and water, two launch ramps, a full-service fuel dock and 124 camping sites with restroom and shower facilities. It also operates Winchester Bay RV Resort with 138 large full hook up sites and newly upgraded WiFi service.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review
