New yurts have been installed, and are expected to be available to rent in the next two weeks, at Whistler’s Bend County Park and Campground.
These two yurts are the latest of several projects from the Douglas County Parks Department and Douglas County Commissioners.
The park is located on an oxbow peninsula along the North Umpqua River about 19 miles east of Roseburg.
Parks staff surveyed locations, cleared and prepared the land and installed the yurts to overlook the river. Commissioner Chris Boice donated his time and equipment to help the installation.
“As a board, we are constantly looking for ways to add value to existing county assets,” said Boice. “Having been the liaison commissioner for the parks and land departments for several years, I know that land is one resource of which we cannot create more, but we can always make improvements to the lands we do have. So, when (Douglas County Parks) Director (Mark) Wall decided to take an existing stretch of ground covered in poison oak, blackberries and brush, and not only turn it into a viable revenue source (inside an existing County campground), but also a desirable and affordable riverfront lodging option for families to stay in and enjoy, I was fully supportive!”
The project started in May 2022 and cost around $50,000, which the county expects to earn back in two years. The yurts currently available rent out at $65-$75 a night. The expected life span of a yurt is at least 20 years.
There are now five yurts at Whistler’s Bend. The new yurts are next to yurt 3, on a bluff edge of the upper campground overlooking the river.
“Our existing yurts are already heavily booked year-round. We anticipate that these two new riverfront yurts will quickly become favorites for campers too, and we expect that most weekends and holidays will sell out quickly,” said Wall. “These rustic riverfront lodging options are by far one of the best-priced values for riverfront accommodations along the entire length of the beautiful North Umpqua River. The snug and cozy simplicity of these yurts provide an amazing room with a view with the sounds of the river in the background, and a private riverfront deck. You honestly just can’t beat the price point for which these yurts are offered!”
Each of the yurt have a 16-feet diameter and can sleep up to five people. The yurts have locking front doors, cedar-latticed walls, three windows, a heater and a deck. Inside the yurts have a fold-out futon bed, a double bunk bed, a table, two chairs, a lamp and access to electical outlets. A reservation will give people access to two parking spaces, a potable water spigot, picnic bend and fire pit.
The new yurts will be available to rent through the Douglas County Park Reservation website in September.
Whistler’s Bend is one of 70 Douglas County parks and offers two campground loops, 42 non-hookup sites, 13 full-hookup sites, five yurts, a boat ramp, a 27-hole disc golf course, a day use area with river access, picnic sites and a boat ramp.
For more information, call 541-957-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.