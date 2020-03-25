The Douglas County Planning Commission will hold a teleconference meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at which they will discuss and likely approve findings of fact for a proposed rock quarry in Glide.
Members of the Planning Commission will call in to the meeting via telephone.
No hearings are being held during the meeting, and there won't be pubic participation. But the county is required to make the proceedings open to the public. Anyone wishing to listen in on the meeting can email planning@co.douglas.or.us for information on how to listen in. The agenda is available on the county's website at co.douglas.or.us.
Planning Director Joshua Shaklee said in an email that the agenda for Thursday's meeting is limited to adopting findings of fact on two decisions the Planning Commission made at its February meeting. One of these decisions concerned the conditional use application by Bjorn Vian to reopen a quarry east of Glide that had been closed for 70 years.
Vian's plans involved mining for high quality basalt that can be used to create asphalt for county roads. However, neighbors raised objections to the plan, including fears it would damage water quality and create traffic hazards, dust and noise. The Planning Commission had rejected Vian’s request for a permit to reopen the quarry, but the Douglas County Board of Commissioners overturned that decision in January 2019 and approved the permit.
Following an appeal, the state Land Use Board of Appeals remanded the issue back to the county.
"We are required to make these proceedings open to the public, and will accommodate any member of the public who wishes to listen in on the proceedings," Shaklee said.
"We have chosen to move forward with this agenda in order to meet statutory deadlines and keep from unnecessarily holding up either process. We removed a public hearing from the agenda due to the logistical difficulties in accommodating public participation,” he said.
