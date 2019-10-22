The Douglas County Tax Office began mailing out 2019-20 property tax statements this week.
According to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office, property owners will pay an average of 5% more than they did in 2018.
Property owners within school districts where voters recently approved bonds will see those new bonds on their statements. The Elkton School District has a new bond replacing one that expired this year. Winston-Dillard School District, which also has a new bond, will have two bonds on this year’s statement because the old bond doesn’t expire until June 2020.
Urban Renewal Plans for the city of Roseburg and the city of Myrtle Creek will also affect the statements.
In all, property owners will be billed $108 million, up from $103 million last year. While the county government collects the money, it gets to spend only a small portion of it. Most goes to other taxing districts such as cities, schools and fire districts.
The county government’s share will be $10.9 million, up 4.9% from a year ago.
Because different properties lie within different collections of districts, tax rates vary. The lowest rate in the county is $6.67 per $1,000 of assessed value in some parts of rural Douglas County. The highest is $18.91 per $1,000 in the city of Reedsport.
Taxes are due Nov. 15. If payment in full of the year’s tax bill is received or postmarked by that date, a 3% discount is offered.
Interest and penalties are applied if first trimester payments are paid after Nov. 15. Second trimester payments are due Feb. 18 and third trimester May 15.
Payments can be made in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Veterans Day, at the Douglas County Tax Collection Office, Room 205, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Or they can be mailed to Douglas County Tax Collector, PO Box 8403, Medford, OR 97501-0803.
Due to recent changes with the U.S. Postal Service, mail is transported out of town for processing and postmark, so taxpayers will need to mail early to avoid late penalties. Or mail can be taken into the post office for a hand stamped local postmark.
Drop boxes are located at the front of the Douglas County Courthouse, at the base of the steps and in the hallway outside the tax collection office. The drop box in front of the courthouse will be available until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15.
Payments can also be made online at co.douglas.or.us using a credit or debit card or an eCheck. Transaction fees will be applied for these services. A public computer with internet access is located in the tax collection office lobby.
