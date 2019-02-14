A Rally for Transparency will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave.
News that the Douglas County Commissioners extended a $50,000 fee waiver to the Hanna family…
The rally, organized by the independent group the Douglas County Parks Advisory Resource Committee, is a protest against Douglas County government officials.
Organizers said the rally is open to people of any political party with any concerns about the transparency of the Douglas County government's leaders.
Among the concerns they listed are recent logging at Whistler's Bend Park, proposed transfer site closures, a decision to allow a rock quarry to re-open east of Glide, and illegal extensions granted for the Pacific Connector natural gas pipeline project. They also cited the county's decision to allow the Hanna family to dump $50,000 worth of Windmill Inn remains in the landfill for free, and the removal of Larry Spielbusch from the Solid Waste Advisory Committee after he complained about that decision.
Information: 541-580-0128
