The Douglas County Public Works Department will perform chip seal work on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area this week.
The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Friday, depending on weather and availability of materials.
Traffic in work areas will be controlled by flaggers. Drivers should expect 20 minute delays and seek alternate routes whenever possible.
Chip sealing is the application to existing pavement of a special protective wearing surface combining asphalt with fine aggregate.
Information: 541-440-4268 or co.douglas.or.us/publicworks/projects.asp
