Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be able to perform more spay and neuter services for its adoptable pets thanks to a grant the center recently received from the Douglas County government.
The money is intended to help Saving Grace make up the funds it would ordinarily have been able to raise through its annual live “Paws for a Cause” fundraising event.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said it was a privilege to support the work Saving Grace does for lost and rescued animals.
“We wanted to make sure that there were no barriers in the way that would dampen or reduce the incredible services they provide to our communities,” Kress said.
“We are very fortunate to have a full-service, no-kill animal shelter in our local area that provides compassionate care with refuge, food and medical assistance to thousands of animals each year,” he said.
Saving Grace will be able to purchase a second surgery table and double its inventory of surgical instruments. That will enable the facility to provide medical care for shelter animals on site and increase the number of spay and neuter services it can offer.
Saving Grace Executive Director Megan Gram said without the grant, the facility would have to continue outsourcing diagnostics, blood work and X-rays for homeless, abandoned or neglected animals.
“The grant gave us the green light to move forward in the acquisition of equipment to outfit the clinic. This will have a substantial impact on our mission because we will now have the ability to treat more shelter pets on site,” she said.
