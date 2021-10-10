Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be able to perform more spay and neuter services for its adoptable pets thanks to a grant the center recently received from the Douglas County government.

The money is intended to help Saving Grace make up the funds it would ordinarily have been able to raise through its annual live “Paws for a Cause” fundraising event.

Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said it was a privilege to support the work Saving Grace does for lost and rescued animals.

“We wanted to make sure that there were no barriers in the way that would dampen or reduce the incredible services they provide to our communities,” Kress said.

“We are very fortunate to have a full-service, no-kill animal shelter in our local area that provides compassionate care with refuge, food and medical assistance to thousands of animals each year,” he said.

Saving Grace will be able to purchase a second surgery table and double its inventory of surgical instruments. That will enable the facility to provide medical care for shelter animals on site and increase the number of spay and neuter services it can offer.

Saving Grace Executive Director Megan Gram said without the grant, the facility would have to continue outsourcing diagnostics, blood work and X-rays for homeless, abandoned or neglected animals.

“The grant gave us the green light to move forward in the acquisition of equipment to outfit the clinic. This will have a substantial impact on our mission because we will now have the ability to treat more shelter pets on site,” she said.

Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.