U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, announced Monday that a two-year authorization of Secure Rural Schools funding is included in an end-of-year funding package that will be considered by Congress this week.
Secure Rural Schools has become a lifeline for rural counties like Douglas, where it has become a partial substitute for federal timber harvest dollars that used to pay for everything from sheriff's patrols to road repairs.
Wyden co-authored the original Secure Rural Schools act in 2000. Since then it has provided $7 billion in payments to more than 700 counties and 4,400 school districts. In recent years, Congress has allowed SRS payments to decrease and some years has failed to reauthorize them at all.
Wyden and Merkley hope ultimately to convince Congress to make the payments permanent. They have introduced the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, which would create an endowment fund to provide stable funding for the counties.
In the meantime, Wyden said, a two-year extension would ensure that rural communities have the resources they need.
"A two-year extension of the Secure Rural Schools program means counties can breathe a little easier now as Congress works toward a long-overdue permanent solution that gets rural counties off the roller coaster of uncertainty," Wyden said in a written statement.
Merkley agreed.
"Our rural communities shouldn't be left in the dark about whether the federal government will meet its obligation to help pay for those vital services. I am grateful to my colleagues for joining us in our mission to make these payments reliable, and am pleased that together we were able to secure this program extension," he said in a written statement.
