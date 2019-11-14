U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced legislation Thursday that would bar county officials from using timber safety net money for lobbying trips.
The decision followed controversy over Douglas County commissioners' longstanding tradition of using Title III Secure Rural Schools funds to pay for lobbying trips to Washington, D.C.
Douglas County commissioners have for years taken trips back to Washington, D.C., to lobby f…
During those trips, county commissioners sought to convince federal officials to increase harvests on federal timberlands. The money from harvests had traditionally been shared with the counties. But as timber dollars dried up with changed federal practices, the SRS payments were instituted to make up part of the shortfall to county budgets.
Douglas County has budgeted $30,000 per year for at least the past ten years for lobbying trips but has usually not spent the entire amount. Commissioner Tim Freeman has taken multiple trips to Washington, D.C. since taking office in 2015, and has said the trips he and other commissioners took during those years resulted in policies that brought $53 million to the county budget.
In a written statement, the senators said they wanted to ensure that SRS funds are used for the purposes they intended — such as funding schools, roads, bridges and law enforcement.
"The importance of SRS for rural communities demands that every dollar stays on track for their intended destinations of classrooms, roadways and police stations," Wyden said. "This legislation ensures that path happens to help students and teachers, motorists and police officers by clearly spelling out that this economic lifeline can't be tapped for lobbying."
Merkley said SRS payments provide a much-needed lifeline for critical services.
"This bill will help ensure that these funds go to fundamental public services that Oregonians rely on," Merkley said.
The bill would also mandate that the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management write regulations clearly spelling out how the funds may be used. The Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, had previously criticized the agencies for failing to do that.
The legislation would also require all counties across the country receiving SRS funds to submit an annual report to the USDA and the BLM summarizing how the money is being spent. The USDA and BLM would be required to put the reports online.
The senators have also introduced legislation to reauthorize SRS payments.
More to come.
(1) comment
Thank you for bringing attention to this situation.
Well finally! Now the timber industry will have to pay to send their puppets to lobby on their behalf instead of allowing Commissioner's to steal money from education.
