About a dozen demonstrators outside the Douglas County Courthouse Wednesday evening called for greater transparency in county government and expressed opposition to the proposed Pacific Connector natural gas pipeline.
The rally was organized by DCPARC, a committee of Umpqua Watersheds, and was less well attended than the group's transparency rally in February that drew 50 people.
"What do we want?" shouted Umpqua Watersheds Outreach Chairwoman Barbara Lynch as the rally began. "Transparency," called out the others. "When do we want it?" Lynch asked. "Now," they said.
Diana Larson of Roseburg, one of several people to address the group, said the Douglas County Commissioners have been moving more items to their Monday meetings, which are not videotaped and have no public comment period.
Francis Eatherington of Roseburg said while the commissioners have repeatedly said they oppose the Canadian developer using eminent domain to force the proposed Pacific Connector pipeline across the land of private property owners, the county has taken actions that allowed the project to proceed. She referenced the county having repeatedly granted the project extensions of a conditional land use permit on a 7-mile stretch of county forestland near Camas Valley. The Douglas County Circuit Court in January reversed the county's decision to give those extensions after opponents filed a lawsuit.
Speakers at Wednesday's rally also opposed the county's decision to allow a quarry to be reopened near Glide and said the commissioners should support marijuana businesses.
The county commissioners seem utterly opposed to the interests of most of the citizens and voters here in the county – – except, for the interests of themselves and the wealthy and well – connected. They are especially interested in conducting business out of public view. Shame.
