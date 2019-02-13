The Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted 4 to 3 Wednesday in favor of a motion by Dick Heard that all large fee waivers for dumping should be brought before the committee before approval.
The motion followed in the wake of controversy over the county allowing the Hanna family to deposit at least $50,000 worth of material in the landfill for free after they demolished the Windmill Inn.
As several members of the committee expressed support for the motion, current and former county staff members began circling the wagons. Keith Cubic, a voting member of the committee, argued that the subject wasn't on the agenda of Wednesday's meeting, which was billed as a work session. He made a motion to delay the vote to another meeting, which failed for lack of a second. Public Works Director Scott Adams, not a voting member of the committee, threatened to leave the room and take his staff with him if the discussion continued.
The meeting had been standing room only, but after a lengthy discussion of different options for transfer station closures and dumping fees, many in the audience left too early to witness the controversy erupt.
Heard had been quiet for most of the meeting, but when asked for his input near the end, he read a motion he had written beforehand. He moved the committee send a letter to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners stating future decisions on fee waivers should be brought before the SWAC, discussed and voted on before being implemented or rejected. He said it would improve public confidence in the transparency of the solid waste program to have SWAC review future fee waivers. The motion excluded voluntary cleanups but included cleanups for demolishing the vacant Safeway and Rite-Aid buildings in Roseburg.
After Adams attempted to force the issue off the table, Heard firmly stated that it was SWAC Chairman Levi Huffman, and not the county staff, who was in charge of the meeting, citing the county ordinance.
It's perhaps ironic that Heard was appointed to the committee as a replacement for former chairman Larry Spielbusch, who said the reason he was kicked off the committee last month was because he repeatedly requested the Hanna fee waiver be placed on the committee's agenda.
Cubic said he was concerned that since the issue wasn't on the agenda for the work session, it would be violating public meeting laws to vote on it.
Committee member Ellen Porter said the issue needed to be addressed, and the motion was timely.
“It is the elephant in the room right now,” she said.
Committee member Phil Bigler said he believed it was why 99 percent of the crowd had turned up to the meeting.
He also said it wouldn't be practical for the committee, which ordinarily meets quarterly, to review all fee waivers. Heard said he only had in mind major fee waivers, not small community cleanup projects.
When Huffman first called for a vote, it was 3 to 2 in favor of Heard's motion. Cubic then indicated that current Douglas County Planning Director Joshua Shaklee was also a voting member. Shaklee initially indicated he thought he was a nonvoting member. A roll call vote was then taken, Bigler, Porter and Heard voted yes. Jess Terrel, Cubic and Shaklee voted no. Then Huffman voted yes, breaking the tie.
The committee heard several options for handling increased solid waste costs, including raising fees systemwide or closing some transfer sites.
The county currently operates 11 transfer sites. Under some options discussed Wednesday, that number could drop to four or eight.
Under different plans discussed Wednesday, fees could be increased to between $4 and $6 a bag, with higher costs the more stations remain open. Currently, it costs $3 for a 35-gallon bag or can of trash.
Porter requested the committee be given more detailed information about the county's solid waste budget before making detailed recommendations on the transfer stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.