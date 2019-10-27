Members of the public will soon have the chance to weigh in on the future of the county’s solid waste transfer stations.
The Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Douglas County Solid Waste Department have scheduled three community meetings in November to discuss the issue.
The committee has been considering several possible changes to the county’s transfer stations.
The county operates 11 transfer stations. Some are located in small communities like Tiller and are expensive to operate compared with the amount of trash that’s brought there. Tiller station costs about $12.25 per trash bag dumped there, compared with $4.51 per bag in Roseburg.
Options that have been discussed at previous SWAC meetings include charging higher rates at the rural stations that have higher operational costs, closing some stations or privatizing them.
Previous proposals have suggested consolidating to eight, or even four transfer stations. One proposal was to drop down to operating transfer stations only in Roseburg, Reedsport, Oakland and Myrtle Creek.
Another suggestion has been that transfer stations be turned over to local communities which could decide whether to pay for them or shut them down.
Each community meeting in November will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open forum for public input and questions.
The first will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Oregon State University Extension auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The second will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St., Yoncalla.
The third will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. at the Javelin Ormond Community Center, 62 NW Pine St., Canyonville.
