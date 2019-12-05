The Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted Wednesday afternoon to recommend keeping all 11 county transfer stations open.
The committee will return to the table on Thursday next week to vote on disposal rate increases for people bringing their trash to those transfer stations.
Although the committee didn’t set dollar amounts Wednesday, it did vote to recommend that rates be set a bit lower at the Roseburg transfer station than at other stations because it is the cheapest to operate.
Committee members said they want to average out the costs for the other 10 stations, setting the same rate at each rather than charging a separate rate at each based on its specific costs.
And they said they wanted to give incentives for people to save up and bring larger amounts of garbage each visit by offering discounts to those who bring multiple cans.
The committee asked public works officials to do some math and return next week with information about what amounts would accomplish those goals.
Committee member Ellen Porter said the delay was necessary because the dollar figure for the disposal fees should be based on accurate information about what’s needed to cover the costs.
Those costs are uneven across the transfer stations, with the most rural stations like the one in Tiller costing substantially more per ton to operate than those that are closer to Roseburg and handle higher volumes of trash. That’s why proposals to either close some rural stations or hike up their fees have been under consideration.
But the committee members, following public input, were inclined to keep all stations and share the load.
One figure brought up for discussion a couple of times was $8 per can. That’s a disposal fee that would have covered the average cost across all 11 transfer stations.
The solid waste committee members said Wednesday their decision to recommend all transfer stations remain open was based on feedback from about 150 members of the public who attended a series of town hall meetings around the county.
Committee member Phil Bigler said he expected people would want to keep their own transfer stations but close down others; instead, they told him and other committee members they’d be willing to pay more to keep all the stations open.
“That was the consensus amongst the people who bothered to show. When we went out to the public that’s what I’ve been told personally. So that’s the only thing I’m basing my decision on. To be frank they changed my mind,” he said.
Chairman Levi Huffman said that everyone benefits from the rural transfer stations if they prevent people from dumping trash illegally in the woods.
Once they’re complete, the committee’s recommendations will go to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for a final decision about the fate of the transfer stations and disposal fee increases.
The county commissioners rejected the committee’s initial fee proposal, which set a minimum fee of $12 for up to three cans. The commissioners said they felt that plan was too punitive and asked the committee to come up with a new one. The current fee is $3 per can and $12 per yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.