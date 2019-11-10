The Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will begin its series of community meetings Tuesday.
The purpose is to share information and gather input about the future of the solid waste transfer sites and fees for disposing garbage there.
There are four meetings planned in all.
The first is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Oregon State University Extension Office Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The second is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St.
The third is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Javelin Ormond Community Center, 62 NW Pine St., Canyonville.
The fourth is at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
