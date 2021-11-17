CANYONVILLE — Stanton County Park's pavilion has been closed and barricaded because it needs structural repairs.

Douglas County officials said the pavilion is expected to be closed until spring 2022.

The park, along the South Umpqua River 1 mile north of Canyonville, is a popular location for weddings, reunions and other gatherings. Pavilion reservations have been suspended until repairs are completed.

Stanton County Park was named after Charles V. Stanton, former editor of The News-Review, in 1963, a year after the park opened.

Info: Douglas County Parks Department https://douglascounty-oregon.us/265/Parks.

