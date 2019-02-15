Three Douglas County Transit District Board positions will be up for re-election in May, with the other four up for re-election in 2021, the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division ruled this week.
The decision affirms County Clerk Patricia Hitt's direction to the newly created transit board late last year. The county had requested the ruling from the Elections Division.
"It is what we were expecting," Hitt said Thursday morning in an email.
She said the election for all special districts is held in odd-numbered years. This decision means future transit board members will be able to serve full four-year terms, but the terms will be staggered so the entire board isn't up for re-election during any given election.
The transit board is a newly created independent body that determines how state and federal transportation funds should be used locally. During the November election, voters didn't choose candidates by position. They simply chose seven from a slate of 16 candidates.
In the transit board's first meeting in December, board members drew lots to determine who would serve short and long terms.
Kat Stone was one of the board members drawing a shorter term. She thought the procedure was unfair to the voters since she and Jennifer Bragg, who also drew a short term, had more votes than the other candidates. Now, though, Stone is running again and noted if she wins she could serve for a longer time than some whose terms don't end until 2021.
"It's kind of a blessing in disguise," she said.
The Elections Division decision didn't specifically address the drawing of lots.
Stone is so far the only transit district candidate who has filed to run in May. The third district member with a short term is Mark Hendershott. Mike Baker, Sheri Moothart, John Parker and John Campbell have terms ending in 2021.
The Elections Division said in adopting the new rule it was following the regular district election schedule laid out in Oregon law. It said the terms must be adjusted to expire in odd-numbered years in order to comply with that law. The board members elected in May will go on to serve full four-year terms.
Stone said the transit board is already "making things happen." It's working on a transportation plan that hadn't been updated in 14 years, figuring out how to improve communication between Douglas Rides and the United Community Action Network transportation service, and working on improving conditions for the temporary workers who fill the Douglas Rides positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.