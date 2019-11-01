The Douglas County Tax Collection Office announced this week that the contractor that prints and mails tax statements inadvertently printed and mailed the 2019/20 property tax statements with the wrong payment remittance envelope.
Douglas County contracts with the State of Oregon Printing & Distribution Department to print and mail more than 85,000 tax statements each year.
Taxpayers who received green tax statements will receive duplicate copies of their tax statements, a notice from State Printing & Distribution regarding the error, and the correct payment envelope.
The new and correct return payment envelope is white with a yellow stripe above the return address.
The payments are supposed to be sent to the Douglas County Tax Collector, PO Box 8403, Medford, OR 97501. However, the incorrect envelopes don't leave enough room for that address to show in the window. The mailing address bar code also does not have the correct address.
Taxpayers may use their own envelopes to ensure the tax payments are received at the correct address. Or they may wait a few days for the new envelope, or call the tax office at 541-440-4253 to request a new envelope.
Other payment options get around the envelope problem. Payments may be made in person at the tax office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Douglas County Courthouse, Room 205, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, or dropped off at the drop box located outside the front steps of the courthouse or the hall outside the tax office. The tax office will be closed this Monday.
Payments can also be made online at co.douglas.or.us, but a transaction fee will be charged.
The due date for tax payments is Nov. 15.
