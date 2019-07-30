Douglas County Public Works has begun its annual chip seal program, repairing Douglas County roadways. It’s a project that will continue through mid-September, and drivers should be prepared for delays up to 20 minutes while work is underway.
Chip seal work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, depending on weather and available work materials. Traffic in the work areas will be controlled by flaggers, and the county urges drivers to proceed with caution and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instruction.
Chip sealing involves applying a special protective wearing surface to existing pavement. The surface treatment combines one or more layers of asphalt with one or more layers of fine aggregate.
Work began Monday on Nonpareil Road in Sutherlin between mileposts 4 and 17, and will continue through Thursday. Next week, from Aug. 5 to 9, work will be conducted west of Roseburg on Melqua Road between mileposts 7 and 17 and Elgarose Road between mileposts 0 and 5.
From Aug. 12 to 16, work will be done on Colonial Road in Roseburg between mileposts 1 and 5 and Buckhorn Road between mileposts 0 and 9.
From Aug. 19 to 23, work will be done on South Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek between mileposts 0 and 10. From Aug. 26 to 30, work will be done on Azalea Glen Road in Glendale between mileposts 0 and 10.
From Sept. 3 to 13, city of Glendale streets in various locations are slated for chip sealing.
Information: Douglas County Public Works, 541-440-4268, or online at co.douglas.or.us/publicworks/projects.asp.
