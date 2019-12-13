The Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted Thursday to recommend an $8 per can fee to deposit trash at any of the county's transfer stations.
The recommendation will next go to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for a decision.
For much of the past year, SWAC has considered whether to keep all transfer stations open, eliminate some rural stations or charge different rates at different stations based on the costs to run them.
SWAC concluded last week that all 11 should remain open, and on Thursday selected a rate schedule to recommend to the commissioners.
The rate structure put forward Thursday keeps fees the same across all transfer stations. A flat rate would be charged at $8 for one 35-gallon can, $16 for two and $24 for three. After that, customers would be charged by the cubic yard at $32 per yard.
The current fee is $3 per can and $12 per yard.
Committee member Ellen Porter, who voted against the new rates, said a large increase would create sticker shock. She said the county should come up with a way of phasing in the changes.
Committee Chairman Levi Huffman disagreed, saying it was better to rip the Band-Aid off and get it over with.
Committee member Phil Bigler said the important thing was for SWAC to ensure the fees accurately reflect what the true costs are. He said deciding whether to phase in the increase — and take money from another department to do it — involved a policy decision better made by the county commissioners.
"We've solved the math problem. What they want to do is up to them," he said.
"I'm not trying to tell the commissioners how to do their job," Porter responded, "but I think it might be appropriate to try to look at a way of phasing that in because that's going to be a hard pill to swallow."
Committee members said the rates should be considered again before three years were up. For decades, county residents were not charged to deposit their trash. The original fees were passed in 2015 and haven't increased since.
Bigler said it's important to start increasing fees because the costs have to be paid for and Douglas County citizens should have been paying to deposit their trash for the past 25 years.
"We waited so long we're basically to an impasse now that we have to do something. Present dump-goers now are going to pay the price for all those that went before them, kinda like our national debt," he said.
Prior to choosing the flat $8 per can rate, the committee considered a motion to create a rate structure with stronger incentives to deposit more trash at a single visit. That plan would have charged $9 for one can but only $21 for three and $28 for a yard. The motion died for lack of a second.
Committee members said they thought the flat rate was simpler.
