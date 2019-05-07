The Douglas County Tax Collection Office issued a reminder this week that the third trimester tax payment must be received or postmarked no later than May 15 in order to avoid interest and penalties.
Payments may be made in person at the Douglas County Tax Collection Office, Room 205, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. The tax office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Payments may be made online at co.douglas.or.us with a credit card, debit card or e-check. There is a 2.49% transaction fee for credit cards, $3.95 for debit cards and $3 for e-checks.
A public computer with internet access is located in the tax collection office lobby, allowing taxpayers to make their online payment.
The Reedsport branch of Umpqua Bank will no longer accept property tax payments.
Because mail is often transported out of town before being postmarked, it's important to either mail early or take the payment envelope into the Post Office to receive a hand stamped local postmark.
Information: 541-440-4253
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.