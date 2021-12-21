190807-nrr-timfreeman-02

Tim Freeman

Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman was reelected as president of the Association of O&C Counties Friday.

This will be Freeman's sixth term as president of the organization.

"I am truly honored to be re-elected and I am thankful to have the support of the members of the AOCC, who trust me in leading this crucially important work," Freeman said in a statement.

"Together with my colleagues and the staff at AOCC, we will continue to work hard to secure solutions to manage our unique congressional designated lands," he said.

The association advocates for sustained yield management of 2.1 million acres of federal timberlands in 18 western counties formerly owned by the Oregon & California Railroad. The lands were set aside in 1937 for sustainable harvests with revenues shared with the counties.

garyd
garyd

Over the years its mostly been a Douglas County Commissioner that has been elected to this position. Douglas County has the most O&C lands.

S
S

They have to reelect him . . . his lips are stuck on Big Timber's A$$ and they can't get them off.

