Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been reelected president of the Association of Oregon and California Counties.
The AOCC unanimously reelected its 2020 officers at a Dec. 13 meeting in Roseburg.
AOCC represents 18 western counties with 2.1 million acres of federal O&C timberlands formerly belonging to the Oregon & California Railroad. The lands are managed by the Bureau of Land Management and have been the source of friction between local and federal governments over how they should be managed.
"I am honored to do this crucially important work and appreciate the continued support of the members of AOCC," Freeman said in a written statement. "Together with my colleagues and the staff at AOCC, we are working hard to secure solutions to manage our unique congressional designated lands."
The AOCC mounted a successful lawsuit for increased timber harvests on those timberlands. A federal judge ruled in November in favor of the counties.
The AOCC argued the federal O&C Act of 1937 mandated the federal government to manage the timberlands for sustained yield and split the harvest revenues with the counties. District of Columbia Judge Richard Leon agreed.
Leon ruled that the BLM's 2016 Resource Management Plans, which advocated for mixed forest use, violated the O&C act. Leon also ruled that O&C lands could not be included in the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument.
AOCC has more recently recommended congressional legislation to restore the monument by replacing all O&C lands that had been included in it with other, non-O&C lands.
About 81,000 acres of O&C lands had been included in the monument and must be removed from it under Leon's ruling. If the federal government takes up AOCC's proposal, it would choose 81,000 acres of public domain lands elsewhere in Western Oregon and reclassify them as O&C lands.
"We think AOCC's proposal is a good solution to the Monument controversy," AOCC Executive Director Rocky McVay said in a press release. "There are other interests that will have to be accommodated, most notably the private property owners within the footprint of the Monument, but the congressional action we seek can be crafted to address those concerns. Where there is a will to work together, there is usually a way to solve almost any problem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.