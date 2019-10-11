The Douglas County Veterans Service Office will be closed to all walk-in visitors and appointments during the week of Oct. 14-18, while staff members attend an annual training.
The training is one of several required courses to improve and educate staff on how to advocate on behalf of veterans, explain what VA programs and benefits are available and how to understand and access the complex VA benefits system.
The Veterans Service Office will resume its normal schedule the following week. The office is located in Room 8 of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Its regular office hours are from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
