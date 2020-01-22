Douglas County, the city of Winston and Green Sanitary District have a new agreement in place, and loads of leachate are again being transported from the county landfill to the Winston-Green Sanitary Treatment Plant.
The new agreement signed this month calls for the county to test each leachate load for ammonia, and for it to test monthly for biochemical oxygen demand, or BOD. These are the substances that overwhelmed the plant’s system in April, nearly wiping out the good bacteria, or “bugs” that Winston-Green uses to treat its wastewater.
The treatment plant stopped accepting the leachate for several months afterward, and the county shipped its leachate to facilities in Eastern Oregon and Portland. In November, the county resumed taking the leachate to Winston-Green after installing Baker tanks at the site. The county deposits its leachate into the tanks, which provides an extra layer of protection for Winston and the Green Sanitary District, which are co-owners of the Winston-Green plant. It can now monitor the leachate and regulate its flow into the plant.
The leachate hauling came to a standstill again at the end of December, when the intergovernmental agreement then in place expired. The county began stockpiling its supply, and was about to run out of room in its tanks, but then two weeks ago, the three governments signed onto the new agreement.
The new agreement creates safeguards for Winston and Green Sanitary. The leachate is now tested both before it goes into the Baker tanks and before it’s transferred from those tanks to the Winston-Green plant. And Winston and Green Sanitary have an assurance in the agreement that any problem created by the leachate would be paid for by the county.
The transition hasn’t been perfect. The county purchased a piece of testing equipment that didn’t work, and it brought a large quantity of leachate all at once the first day the deal was back on because its own tanks were nearly full, said Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.
“We were capturing all the leachate in the landfill and filling up all our storage tanks and knowing that we had this major storm right on the brink and we’re right, really, within a day of reaching capacity. So as soon as the agreement was signed we started, and Green Sanitary was completely aware of this and knew that we had a bunch of leachate to get to them quickly, so we started hauling it over there,” Boice said.
The county has ordered a replacement for the malfunctioning piece of testing equipment, but has other ways to test the leachate without it, Boice said.
Despite those challenges, Boice and Winston-Green Sanitary Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Sherlock said the transition has gone well.
Sherlock said testing has shown that ammonia levels are average for this time of year. He doesn’t anticipate another problem like what happened last April.
“I believe that safeguards have been put in place to help prevent an incident like that happening again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.