The Yoncalla Transfer Station will be closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions. The Douglas County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division said recent storms and heavy rains have caused major damage and erosion to the road leading up to the transfer station. The transfer station will remain closed until road repairs have been completed. Public Works road crews anticipate being able to complete the repairs and reopen the road for normal transfer station operating days and times by April 18.
In the interim, the county's asking residents to use other local transfer station locations, such as the Oakland and Elkton stations. The Oakland station is located at 220 Oakland Transfer Road and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. The Elkton station is located at 250 Elkton Transfer Road and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and the second Saturday of each month.
Information: 541-440-4475
