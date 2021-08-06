Eight Douglas County residents have emerged as candidates to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, who died July 22.
Those individuals are: Valynn Currie, Elias Lalande, Patrick Lewandowski, Stephen Loosley, Larry Rich and Avann Weber, all from Roseburg; and Christine Goodwin and Aimee Jones, from Myrtle Creek, according to Michaela Hammerson, public relations committee chair for the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.
Additional names may be added by the time the District 2 precinct committee people meet at the nominating convention Friday evening to review and then vote on the slate of candidates, Hammerson said.
The committee must select a minimum of three and a maximum of five people to replace Leif. Once the nominees are chosen, the Douglas, Jackson and Josephine County Board of Commissioners must meet to select one person to fill the vacancy, since parts of each county are in state House District 2. The vacancy must be filled by Aug. 23.
The commissioners have tentatively selected next Thursday as the meeting date to select Leif’s replacement, according to Tamara Howell, a spokesperson for the commissioners. The nominees must have lived in the district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment, and been a Republican for 180 days prior to July 22.
Some of the names on the list of candidates to replace Leif may be more familiar to the general public than others:
- Rich is a former vice principal at Roseburg High School and the mayor of Roseburg since winning his first election in 1998.
- Currie is a real estate agent who is also the Douglas County Republican Central Committee Chairperson.
- Loosley is a developer who sits on the board of Umpqua Community College.
- Weber is a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.
- Lewandowski is a retired sales and marketing manager who lost his bid for a Roseburg City Council seat last year.
- Goodwin sits on the Douglas County Planning Commission, held the title of interim Douglas County Commissioner for about three months in the fall of 2018, and is a former member of the South Umpqua School Board.
- Jones is chairperson of the group Citizens Against Tyranny, and the owner of Blended Main Street Eatery in Myrtle Creek.
- LaLande is an insurance adjuster.
At least three of the current candidates — Currie, LaLande and Rich — were also candidates to fill the House District 2 seat in 2018, after it was vacated by Dallas Heard. Heard, R-Winston, who was chosen to become the state senator for District 1, filling the seat formerly held by Jeff Kruse.
Leif, who was a Douglas County Commissioner at the time, was selected for the House District 2 seat ahead of Currie, LaLande and Rich, in that order.
The final vote to fill the vacant seat rests with the commissioners from Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties.
The vote is weighted by the county’s population within the district; that means the three Douglas County commissioners, who serve 42,202 of District 2’s voters, will have 42 combined votes.
Josephine County commissioners will cast a combined 5 votes, while Jackson County commissioners will cast only 1 vote.
Whoever is selected will serve until a new representative is elected in the 2022 election cycle.
(1) comment
Please don't pick a whacko RWNJ.
