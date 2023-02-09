Emergency benefits ending after February Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON — February is the last month Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits will get increased emergency benefits.A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said it is the final month that the federal government will allow the state to issue the emergency benefits.March 2023 will be the first month since April 2020 that most people on SNAP in Oregon will only receive their regular SNAP food benefits.Representatives from the ODHS, Oregon Food Bank and other organizations say many groups around the state are working hard to make sure resources are available to fill the gap.Current SNAP households will receive emergency allotments on Friday. Emergency allotments will be issued Feb. 27 or March 1 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.These emergency food benefits have provided people in Oregon with $1.86 billion in additional money for food since April 2020. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Information Technology Trade Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Myrtle Creek man dies in fatal crash Community supporters come together to help those in need Death Notices for February 5, 2023 Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Monterey's missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in lake What's Up for Feb. 9 Women's College Basketball Scores Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data Thursday's Transactions
