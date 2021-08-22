In early December, Gary Leif was standing at the counter at his downtown office, stirring his coffee, when he dropped a bombshell on his friend Larry Rich.
Leif had been diagnosed with cancer, and his doctors had estimated he had three months to live.
“‘I’m OK,’” the Roseburg mayor recalled Leif saying. “‘I’m right with God.’
“There was no fear in his face,” Rich continued. “He was at total peace, and that spoke volumes to me.”
Rich was one of many who gathered at Roseburg Christian Fellowship Church to remember Leif, who died July 22 at the age of 64.
Leif, a Republican, had served as the Oregon State House Representative for District 2 since 2018. He called Rich to his office that December morning to ask Rich to serve as his legislative aide.
“I’m sitting there thinking he’s got three months left, and he’s going to spend it working,” Rich said Saturday, “I thought, what would I do?”
Rich recalled one particular assignment while working under Leif, when he was asked to get fellow legislators to sign on as sponsors for a particular bill. Rich asked which Republican legislators he should call. Leif said to call everybody, no matter which side of the aisle they were on.
One of that bill's chief sponsors was a high-ranking Democrat.
“I was amazed at how easy it was to get people to sign on when they realized it was for Gary,” Rich recalled. “He had that respect to be able to work with anybody.”
Leif began his work in public service as a member of the Winston Planning Commission and in 1985 was named a First Citizen of Winston. Among his many community projects over the years, he had served as chairman of CASA of Douglas County, a member of the United Community Action Network board, Downtown Roseburg Association president and Downtown Development Board president.
He operated a photography studio in downtown Roseburg for more than 40 years, taking school and senior portraits of students throughout Douglas County.
Leif made his first run at a seat on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2014, but was beaten out by Chris Boice. Leif later won a seat on the commission in 2016. When former state Sen. Jeff Kruse resigned in 2018, then-District 2 House Representative Dallas Heard (R-Myrtle Creek) assumed Kruse’s place, and Leif was appointed as the new District 2 representative.
“Representative Leif and I did not always see eye to eye regarding state issues over the past 3-plus years, and we even had a few strong disagreements, but I never doubted his love for his community,” Heard said shortly after Leif’s death.
Christine Drazan agreed.
The House Republican Leader said that at a time when Oregonians are divided on so many issues, “Gary Leif worked to bring people together.
“He knew first and foremost that he represented rural Oregon, a land of hard-working people who believed in family values the way he did and the American dream he worked to achieve,” she said.
Drazan said Leif never forgot where he came from.
“He was unfailingly respectful, while still pushing as hard as he could to be at the table when it mattered the most,” Drazan said. “Not because of ego or ambition, but because he knew how important it was to elevate the needs of District 2 and this community.
“He led with his heart,” she said.
Dave Maks, who was a friend of Leif’s for more than 40 years, recalled the days when they were Roseburg High School sophomores, cruising West Harvard Avenue in their “original” muscle cars — for Leif, a Ford Mustang, and for Maks a Chevy Camaro.
“We were the bomb,” Maks said to laughter. “I salute him, I will miss him and I will never forget him.”
The photography business didn’t always run smoothly for Leif, who Maks said came out of the womb with a Nikon in his hand. Every now and then, Maks said Leif would say he was “on the end of the branch,” meaning a business decision had backfired.
“But that branch never broke,” Maks said. “He always found a way to figure it out.”
Rich recalled that in Leif’s final days, he expressed his personal joy in the path which had led Leif to Salem.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Leif told Rich. “This is better than being a county commissioner, better than being a photographer.
“I’m making a difference in peoples’ lives,” he said.
Editor’s note: Carisa Cegavske contributed to this story.
(1) comment
“'I’m making a difference in peoples’ lives,' he said."
Working at the job, instead of playing a rôle. Good on him, indeed.
It appears that there was significant distancing in the church. Good on them. Coulda used some more masks, it appears.
