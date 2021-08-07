The process to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by the death of State Rep. Gary Leif took a step forward Friday, with the list of candidates whittled down to three hopeful individuals.
Those candidates, selected by the District 2 precinct committee at a nominating convention Friday evening are Stephen Loosley, Elias LaLande and Christine Goodwin, in that order.
Loosley and LaLande are from Roseburg, while Goodwin is from Myrtle Creek. All three are relatively well known in Douglas County political circles.
Loosley is a developer who sits on the boards of Umpqua Community College and the Umpqua Valley Development Corp., which is overseeing the development of a medical college in the area. He has a Master in Business Administration from Stanford, a Master of Theology from Western Seminary and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Oregon State University.
Goodwin sits on the Douglas County Planning Commission, held the title of interim Douglas County Commissioner for about three months in the fall of 2018, and is a former member of the South Umpqua School Board.
LaLande has been political director for Alek Skarlatos since August 2019. He is a public relations professional with experience in social media management, press liaison/spokesperson, personal management and fundraising. LaLande holds a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Thomas Edison State University, an online school based in New Jersey.
Others who were considered initially but did not make the final cut included Rosburg Mayor Larry Rich; Valynn Currie, the chair of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee; Patrick Lewandowski and Avann Weber.
Leif was a Republican, so he’ll be replaced by one. The nominees must have lived in the district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment, and been a Republican for 180 days prior to July 22, the day Leif died and the vacancy was created.
Now that the nominees have been chosen, the Douglas, Jackson and Josephine County Board of Commissioners must meet to select one person to fill the vacancy, since parts of each county are in state House District 2. The vacancy must be filled by Aug. 23.
The commissioners have tentatively selected Thursday as the meeting date to select Leif’s replacement.
The vote is weighted by the county’s population within the district; that means the three Douglas County commissioners, who serve 42,202 of District 2’s voters, will have 42 combined votes.
Josephine County commissioners will cast a combined 5 votes, while Jackson County commissioners will cast only 1 vote.
Whoever is selected will serve until a new representative is elected in the 2022 election cycle.
Leif, R-Roseburg, died at the age of 64, following a long career in public service.
Leif had been a member of the Winston Planning Commission and in 1985 was named a First Citizen of Winston. Among his many community projects over the years, he had served as chairman of CASA of Douglas County, a member of the United Community Action Network board, Downtown Roseburg Association president and Downtown Development Board president.
He operated a photography studio in downtown Roseburg for more than 40 years.
In 2014, he made his first run for Douglas County commissioner but lost to Chris Boice. In 2016, he ran again for a separate seat on the commission and won.
Two years later, former state Sen. Jeff Kruse’s resignation reshuffled the political deck. Dallas Heard left his House District 2 seat and took Kruse’s senate seat, and Leif was appointed to fill the District 2 seat.
In 2018, Leif was elected to continue in that seat, and he was handily reelected in 2020, with 72% of the vote.
