Carlos Mencia may be a nationally recognized comedian with a host of movies, TV shows, and albums to his credit, but the money he owes the IRS and the three Roseburg properties he stands to lose over those debts is no laughing matter.
Mencia and his wife Amy owe nearly $1.2 million for three years of unpaid federal income taxes, according to a lien filed by the IRS in Douglas County in July. Documents show the couple owe $433,890 for unpaid taxes in 2013, $341,126 for taxes owed in 2014, and $386,335 for taxes owed in 2015.
To try and recoup the money, the IRS has placed liens on properties the couple owns in Roseburg. The Mencias own three properties in Roseburg, with the owner listed as the Amy and Carlos Mencia Living Trust, according to the Douglas County Assessor. All three properties are on River Club Drive, across the North Umpqua River from the Roseburg Country Club.
Two of the properties are vacant lots, each a little under an acre in size. One is valued by the county at $160,000, the other at $140,000. The third property, located at 251 River Club Drive, is a 7,189 square-foot home that sits on 2.2 acres. The home was built in 1973 and features eight bedrooms and seven baths. It is valued at $1.5 million.
Carlos Mencia did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
Mencia, 53, was born Ned Arnel Mencia in Honduras, the 17th of 18 children. He later moved to East Los Angeles, California, where he was raised by an aunt and uncle. He attended college but dropped out to pursue a career in comedy.
In 1988, Mitzi Shore, owner of The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, told Mencia he should change his first name from "Ned" to "Carlos" in order to appeal to Spanish-speaking audiences. Mencia performed at established stand-up venues in Los Angeles, including The Comedy Store and The L.A. Cabaret. His success in those venues led to appearances on The Arsenio Hall Show.
Mencia continued to do stand-up, including a successful tour in 2001 with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco, known as "The Three Amigos." Mencia also did two half-hour specials on HBO, the second of which won him a CableACE Award for Best Stand-Up Comedy. After the release of his first comedy album by Warner Records, Take A Joke America, Mencia performed in 2002 on Comedy Central Presents.
In 2005, Mencia got his own half-hour comedy show, Mind of Mencia. The show ran three seasons and at the time was Comedy Central's second highest-rated program behind South Park.
Mencia also branched off into acting on TV and in movies. He appeared in a number of TV shows, including In Living Color and Moesha, and in a half-dozen movies, including The Heartbreak Kid and Our Family Wedding.
Mencia also produced more than a dozen comedic albums and DVDs.
Despite the success, Mencia has been the target of criticism during his career. A Wall Street Journal article published in 2010 identified Mencia, along with Dane Cook and Jay Leno, as the most hated stand-up comics by fellow comedians.
But the biggest criticism leveled at Mencia had to do with charges of plagiarism. Comedian George Lopez accused Mencia of stealing 13 minutes of his material in Mencia's HBO special. And comedian Joe Rogan famously confronted Mencia on stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and accused him in front of the audience and fellow comics of plagiarism. Rogan then posted the video online, spliced with a number of comics doing their versions of a joke compared to a later version by Mencia. One of the comedians in the video was Lopez.
In a September 2019 interview, Mencia maintained he did nothing wrong and reiterated he has never stolen material. He also said that his team at the time, which included Comedy Central, told him to not address the situation. That made him look guilty, Mencia said.
But Mencia has apparently resurrected his career of late. He maintains a busy live performance schedule, with shows scheduled for Atlantic City on Friday and Nashville next week. He has nearly 30 shows scheduled through next spring.
His Facebook page has 468,000 followers, and he produces a podcast called “Conversations From the Green Room.”
