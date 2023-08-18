Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said an Advisory Panel on Gender Responsive Practices in Correction will be assembled to address the findings of a Gender Informed Practices Assessment.
The assessment found that there has been a struggle for sustainability and consistency of implementing gender responsive practices in the women’s prison in Oregon. The assessment was funded by House Bill 502, which passed in 2022.
The governor directed the Department of Corrections to determine immediate actions that can be taken within the next 60 days as a response to the findings.
“In the wake of national, systemic shortcomings in meeting the needs of women who are incarcerated, I am resolved to confront these issues head on,” Kotek said. “The GIPA report was sobering to read. It is incumbent on Oregon’s corrections system to ensure that the use of carceral settings yield the best possible public safety outcomes and set people up for successful re-entry. I am eager to convene this panel, lean into the findings of the GIPA, see immediate steps from DOC to improve conditions, and help ensure corrections staff get the training and support they need to do their jobs as effectively as possible.”
The report focused on a range of things, such as partnering with community organizations, employee training, expanding program access, and current programs at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, a women’s prison in Wilsonville.
“The Department of Corrections is actively working on next steps to attend to the recommendations in this report,” said Heidi Steward, acting department of corrections director. “Since CCCF’s opening in 2001, research into — and the understanding of — women’s unique needs have evolved, and we look forward to maturing our programs and services.”
The correctional facility sought out training and assistance in 2021, but has chronic under-resourcing of key, gender responsive programs, according to the report, which “has been disruptive and limited women’s access to important supports.” Staffing shortages and the pandemic intensified these issues, according to the assessment.
The new advisory panel will be asked to develop a strategic plan, including identifying necessary resources and developing policy proposals. The work will be guided by input from people impacted by the criminal justice system.
The panel will provide information and advice to the governor on the status of implementing evidence-based, trauma-informed, and gender-responsive practices at CCCF and throughout Oregon’s criminal justice system. A first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(1) comment
Hundreds of years women have been imprisoned and all of a sudden 🙄 things aren't comfortable enough for them. Here's a novel idea, stay out of prison.
They have no regard for the safety and comfort of the victims at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.