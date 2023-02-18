Governor Tina Kotek visited Douglas County on Friday as the second stop in her One Oregon Listening Tour.
“I love Douglas County and I have a long-standing friendship with Commissioner Tim Freeman so I wanted to make sure we could visit this community as our second stop," Kotek said in an interview with News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN’s Kyle Bailey ahead of a discussion on housing and homelessness with members of the Roseburg Homeless Commission and other leaders.
Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson participated in three group conversations with local community members to hear their perspectives on the governor’s top three priorities: education and early learning, mental health and recovery, and housing and homelessness.
“She was very attentive to what people were saying and seemed to understand a lot of the issues that were brought up,” Roseburg Assistant City Manager and City Recorder Amy Sowa said. “I think it’s good she’s getting out – especially to rural communities, because, so often, it feels like we’re not heard.”
The governor's day began at Yoncalla Elementary School where she toured its Early Works preschool program space. She hosted a discussion with program administrators and parents as well.
Kotek then traveled to Roseburg to tour the Gary Leif Navigation Center, which opened in June 2022 as a homeless outreach hub. The center, is named after the late state representative Gary Leif, who worked with Kotek when she was Speaker of the House, to secure $1.5 million for the city of Roseburg to help establish the center. Leif died in July 2021. His wife Carol Leif, joined the governor on the tour.
In the afternoon, Kotek toured the Aviva Health facility and held a roundtable discussion about mental health and recovery.
Following a lunch meeting that focused on economic development and workforce development, the governor toured the United Community Action Network’s Feeding Umpqua warehouse.
Kotek met with local community leaders from local government, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, business leaders and nonprofit organization directors during her visit to the county.
“I’m thankful the governor took the time to meet with us and hear about the challenges and successes that are unique to Roseburg,” Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger said late Friday afternoon. “It was a great opportunity to tell our story and make recommendations on how the state can best assist us in moving our community forward.”
The tour ended with a trip to Oakland where Governor Kotek did some antique shopping, and met with Mayor Betty Keeley at Turkey Hall.
“Today, I heard about communities getting big things done, despite big challenges,” Kotek said in a press release after her visit. “I heard stories of collaboration, innovation and resilience from parents, health care providers and community helpers. The solutions to our challenges are homegrown, and if we work together, the Oregon we all imagine – where everyone belongs and has a place to call home no matter their zip code – is well within reach.”
With 34 counties left on the listening tour, no specific dates or locations for future visits have been announced.
