Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for tree-trimming maintenance for part of the day Thursday.
The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday while a contractor hired by the City of Roseburg trims trees overhanging the bridge that can block road signs or create visibility issues for drivers.
The 327-foot bridge, which was built in nearly 90 years ago, links Stewart Park to Fir Grove Park. It is not to be confused with the Stewart Parkway Bridge, which is just to the west and can be used as a detour route.
