Next month, residents in every city of the county will have the opportunity to choose their mayors and city councilors. All positions begin January 2023.
The following open positions are listed alphabetically by city below:
In Canyonville, Jake Young will run against Christine Morgan for the two-year term mayoral seat. Young is the current mayor, while this will be Morgan's first time running for office.
There are also three, four-year term city council positions open. City councilmen Andrew Mather will be running for his position, while newcomers Luke Suhr and Steven Morgan will run for the two other open spots.
Drain's Erin Sparhawk will be running for her current position. Sparhawk is the interim mayor for Drain.
On the city council, incumbent Kevin VanPelt is running unopposed for his current seat, while community member Aaron Lymath will be unopposed for the other open four-year council position.
Elkton has three open city council positions. Joan Smith, Sandra Galli and Kim Moore are all current city counselors seeking re-election. All three are running unopposed.
Glendale's mayor won't be putting her name in for re-election this year. Instead, current city council president Crystal Martin has put her name in the ring for the two-year term.
Audina Jephson and William Woodard are both running unopposed for city council positions. Each comes with a four-year term.
Myrtle Creek's ballot is made up of incumbents all running unopposed for their positions.
Matthew Hald will run for mayor, while Luke Dillon and Diana Larson will both run for city council.
Oakland also has familiar names appearing on its ballot. After a two year hiatus, former mayor Bette Keehley will once more be running for office. She is running unopposed.
Janice Wier and Victoria Kietzman, both current council members, are also running. They are also unopposed for this four year term of service.
Reedsport has two candidates for its mayoral race. Current mayor Linda McCollum will face off with Reedsport business owner Kevin Noel for the two-year position.
Three, four-year city council positions are also open. Allen Teitzel and Debby Turner will be running unopposed, while Rich Patten will attempt to hold his seat against John Kollerup.
Riddle has all familiar names on its ballot, as mayor William Duckett will run unopposed for another two years of service.
Jane Mitchell, Shira Randall and Debbie Carnes will also run unopposed for their current positions, each lasting another four years.
All Roseburg candidates are running unopposed. Larry Rich, who has held the mayor's seat for 22 years, will be running for another two years.
Kylee Rummel, Shelley Briggs Loosley, Ellen Porter and Ruth Smith are all running for four year city council positions.
Sutherlin's incumbent mayor Michelle Sumner will once more be running for office. She is running unopposed.
There are three open city council positions and four candidates. Incumbents Tom Boggs, Gary Dagel and Debbie Hamilton are all seeking re-election. Lisa Woods, director at Umpqua Small Business Development Center, is a new candidate.
Winston mayor David “Scott” Rutter is running unopposed for his position.
For city council, incumbent councilwoman Dolores “Dorie” White will face Nael Goodwin for her seat, while Alesha Sullivan runs unopposed.
In Yoncalla, Kathleen Wertz, will run unopposed for the two-year mayoral seat. Wertz has not run for Yoncalla mayor before, according to City Administrator Jennifer Bragg.
Current councilmen Gene Vroman and newcomer Harold Gilpin are both running unopposed for city council positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.