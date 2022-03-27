The stories are like something you might expect to see in a Third World country, not here in Roseburg.
The man dropped off in a wheelchair at the Roseburg Dream Center by ambulance this past winter, still wearing his hospital “paper pajamas.” With nowhere to put him, he slept on a couch outside for several nights until he could be moved to a motel.
The elderly woman who made a ragged tent her home on Rose Street in downtown Roseburg for months. She had been homeless for years but had deteriorated to the point where she could no longer care for herself, and would sit in her own excrement.
Then last week it was Tyrone Powell. He was released from jail, taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center, then eventually dropped off at the duck pond in Stewart Park. Looking gaunt, sickly and unable to speak, walk, or hold down food, he was cared for by other homeless individuals in the area.
What’s going on here?
“It’s not common, but when something like this does happen, it’s so dramatic that it just sears into your brain,” said Philip Suarez, who does extensive outreach to members of the homeless community as a missionary for the group The Ministry-Servants of Christ. “It should never happen. How it does happen, I’m not quite sure. I just don’t know I can fathom how it’s even possible.”
Suarez and other homeless advocates and service providers say these cases, while certainly not the norm, highlight cracks in the social service/health care system that can leave the most vulnerable among us in sometimes unspeakable conditions.
They point to a lack of critical services across the board — mental health, adult protective services programs, emergency housing, and more — that if available could help some people avoid these dire situations.
There are also some laws that, while well-intentioned, can make it difficult to provide care for someone who needs it. Law enforcement and service providers generally can’t force someone to seek help and treatment if they are not considered a danger to themselves or others.
But making that determination can be difficult, said Betsy Cunningham, chairwoman of Housing First Umpqua, which advocates for the unhoused.
“They all seem to apply the same standard in trying to determine whether someone is a risk to others or themselves,” she said. “But every case is different.”
The problem is certainly not unique to Douglas County.
Kaia Sand, executive director of Street Roots, a Portland organization that advocates for the homeless and runs a newspaper that covers their plight, said she hears the same kinds of horror stories throughout the state.
“It’s easy for people to think it’s a Portland problem, but it’s everywhere,” Sand said. “The more options we can get for people the better.”
In many cities, jail itself has become “a de facto shelter,” she said.
Sand also said the unhoused can often find themselves in an endless cycle of homelessness, jail, the hospital, and then homelessness again. That’s because when they are released with no place to go, they are already violating laws associated with being homeless, such as trespassing, or they may have outstanding warrants.
“They’re released basically into illegality,” she said.
But if there is one fundamental, the underlying cause for the homeless in so many communities and how some can get dropped off at homeless encampments and day centers, it’s a shortage of housing, Sand said.
“All the dots connect to the fact they don’t have housing,” she said.
That’s certainly a problem in Douglas County.
A 2019 housing analysis conducted in Roseburg showed an acute shortage of affordable housing, a situation that could likely worsen as the population continues to grow. The study showed there will need to be more than 2,600 new housing units built in the next 20 years to accommodate the expected population growth.
There is also a lack of emergency shelter beds. The two main shelters in Roseburg, The Roseburg Rescue Mission and its program for women, Samaritan Inn, are not actually shelters but “mission disciple programs,” Suarez said. That keeps a lot of people who need housing out of them for a variety of reasons, including the religious underpinnings, curfew, hours of required work, money it costs to stay there, a positive drug test, social anxiety and more, he said.
“It looks like we have all these shelters with all these empty beds, and we don’t,” Suarez said.
Last year, Roseburg was awarded a $1.5 million state grant to build a low-barrier emergency shelter. The navigation center is scheduled to open by June 30 and initially will provide about 40 beds, city officials have said.
A COMMON OCCURRENCESuarez said there is also a problem with some unhoused people who are reluctant to go to the hospital for treatment for a variety of reasons — they may have outstanding warrants, or they have anxiety about being in enclosed areas.
“Right now there are people with massive infections that are afraid to come into the hospital,” he said. “I’m not sure why — there’s some PR work that needs to take place there. We need to start building bridges so that they come into the hospital again.”
And then there are situations when people who do go to the hospital end up back on the street again.
Tim Edmondson, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, said it’s a “common occurrence” to have someone show up at the center in their hospital-issued “paper pajamas.” Often the clothes they were wearing were old and rancid, so they get disposed of, Edmondson said.
“When it’s time to check out they have no clothes because the clothes they were wearing are in the garbage,” he said.
Edmondson recalled an incident late last year when an ambulance pulled up in front of the center and dropped off a man in a wheelchair, still wearing the “paper pajamas” he had been given at CHI Mercy, Edmondson said.
At first, Edmondson said he thought the man had an appointment to see one of the service providers who were at the center that day. But that wasn’t the case; he had simply been dropped off at the center with nowhere to go.
When the center closed that afternoon, the man was still there. Not quite sure what to do, Edmondson said they set up a place in front of the center for him to sleep and gave him a sleeping bag and other provisions to keep warm.
The following day they set up a place behind the building for him to stay while Edmondson and his staff scrambled to find a place to take him. He wore diapers that needed to be changed daily because he couldn’t control his functions, Edmondson said.
“It took four days to get him into a motel room, and that was with everybody trying pretty hard because it doesn’t happen with a snap of the fingers,” he said. “We made him as comfortable as possible, but when you drove away each day you felt like crap.”
After a short stay in the motel — including one time when he was found on the floor, covered in his own diarrhea — the man was placed in a nursing facility in Portland.
Edmonson said CHI Mercy is not the only one known to drop off the unhoused at the Roseburg Dream Center. Roseburg police do it too, he said.
“They’ll pull up with somebody in handcuffs, pull the handcuffs off and drive away,” he said.
“It’s just kind of a drop-off when they have someone they don’t want to arrest. It’s a big mess, it’s a mess for everybody.”
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein was out of town this week and unavailable for comment, a city spokesperson said. CHI Mercy did not respond to a request for comment.
The problem goes beyond the unhoused being dropped off at day centers or homeless camps.
Cunningham, with Housing First Umpqua, said she still thinks about a woman in her 70s who took up residence in a “tent bubble” on Rose Street in downtown Roseburg. The woman had been homeless for years, but began to deteriorate about six months ago, Cunningham said.
She could not move well because of a broken bone and was forced to sit in her own excrement, Cunningham said.
“People would feed her, but no service provider would assume responsibility for helping her,” Cunningham said. “She would tell folks she was fine.”
Cunningham called adult services and was told someone there would check on the woman. But if she said she did not want their help, they probably would not do anything, Cunningham said.
“They finally took her away by ambulance about three weeks ago,” she said. “I have not seen her since.”
Cunningham said everyone is trying to do the best they can under extremely difficult circumstances. For example, the hospital does the best it can not to simply release people who have nowhere to go, but often their options are limited.
“I have actually had the discharge folks at the hospital call me to find out what is available, so folks are not just released onto the streets,” she said.
And despite the doom and gloom there are the success stories, Cunningham said.
A couple of months ago someone called her about a deaf man who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and lost much of his memory, including who he was. He was discharged from Mercy, and officials later called Cunningham and asked if she could help locate him. Cunningham and others posted his picture around town in an effort to find him, which eventually happened.
“He was found and got back to the hospital,” she said.
RELEASED FROM JAILIn the case of Tyrone Powell, how he became homeless remains a bit of a mystery.
Powell was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported land theft of 30 acres from a woman in Elkton. Authorities said she offered to give him three acres for housing for homeless veterans Powell said he wanted to build.
But when she looked at the paperwork later she discovered Powell had in fact signed over the entire 30 acres, authorities said. They also said he had a history of conning individuals and companies into giving him money and goods, including cargo units, that he said he would use for charitable purposes, but never did.
In March 2021, Powell was released from jail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
The release agreement listed a Cottage Grove motel as his residence.
Powell made several court appearances after his release, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times he spoke it was in a child-like whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for last July, but that was postponed to give his attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for this past December. But in November, Powell missed a pre-trial hearing and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland a week later and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
While in jail Powell was uncommunicative, laying in his bunk bed, mostly with his face pinned to the wall, not speaking to guards, other inmates or his attorneys. He also rarely ate and lost a considerable amount of weight.
Powell’s booking paperwork from his February 2021 arrest listed him as standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. His booking paperwork from November listed his weight as 195 pounds.
In one recent court document, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall noted that Powell’s “limbs have shrunk during the course of the proceedings.”
On March 14, Powell was released from the Douglas County Jail, according to his conditional release paperwork. No reason was given for the release. It appears Powell did not fill out or sign the conditional release form; on the line where it asks for a signature, someone wrote “unable to sign.”
The paper trail then shows Powell being treated at CHI Mercy Medical Center for exposure to the cold, chest pain and dehydration. He was released Tuesday evening shortly before 6 p.m., with no apparent place to go.
A handwritten note on the back of a pink sheet of paper said, “PATIENT IS UNABLE TO TALK OR WALK DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL WITHOUT WHEELCHAIR.”
At some point after he was released Tuesday, somebody apparently notified the Adapt Integrated Health Care’s Mobile Crisis team. The team is designed to help people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Powell and others who were in the area at the time told said that an Adapt vehicle dropped Powell off at the duck pond, then left. The Adapt vehicle was trailed by a Roseburg Police Department cruiser, they said.
Neither Adapt nor Roseburg police gave Powell anything in the form of basic provisions, said Christopher Hutton, an advocate for the homeless who has been helping Powell.
“He didn’t have a tent,” Hutton said earlier. “The homeless people in the park gave him a tent, they gave him a tarp, they gave him his resources here so he can survive. What he has, the people here gave him. ”
Powell somehow made it to a scheduled court appearance this past Monday morning. Judge Marshall postponed the hearing until Friday to give Powell’s attorneys a chance to confer with him.
At Friday’s hearing, Powell was unresponsive as Judge Marshall asked him several questions. Powell’s attorney asked to be removed from the case, saying she could not communicate with him, but Marshall denied the request.
It is unclear where Powell is living.
Meanwhile, local caregivers and homeless advocates and service providers say they are doing the best they can under trying circumstances, and that there are steps underway that are intended to help the situation.
Mark Tsuchiya, a spokesman for Aviva Health, said the organization is addressing social determinants of health — things like food and financial insecurity, homelessness, and education — with patients beginning at intake and throughout their care.
Tsuchiya also said Aviva Health is also helping develop a network among service providers that will allow them to access information on patients and make sure they’re getting the comprehensive health care they need.
“Yes, the community must get better at coordinating care to ensure it’s delivered in a convenient, cohesive, timely, and compassionate fashion, and that’s why we’re excited about the work (Umpqua Health Alliance) is doing around the community information exchange,” Tsuchiya said. “It has the potential to be a game-changer for community-based organizations and the people they serve.”
Suarez, who in addition to being a member of Ministry-Servants of Christ works with the Homeless Transition Action Group, also said positive changes are on the way. He said HTAG has met with representatives from Mercy to get a clothing closet started again at the hospital.
He said the clothing closet, which hands out clothing to people being discharged who have nothing else to wear, had been in place but was discontinued due to a combination of the coronavirus and personnel changes at the hospital.
“It absolutely will get started again, that program is super blessed,” Suarez said.
He also said other efforts are underway to bring all the various parties involved with providing care to homeless individuals — Mercy, Adapt, law enforcement, local governments and service providers — to coordinate better and try and keep as many people as possible from falling through the cracks.
“I really feel bad that it took so long to get all the entities at the same table,” he said. “Everyone has good intentions.”
(1) comment
Scott, thank you for writing this excellent article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.