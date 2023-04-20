SALEM — A number of Douglas County rural fire chiefs and area residents have voiced support for Oregon Senate Bill 1068, an effort to simplify how property owners not currently included in rural fire protection districts can join those districts to support firefighting efforts.
Specifically, SB 1068 would allow property owners to consent to the addition of their land to rural fire protection districts and authorizes the board of directors of a district to annex to the district, under certain circumstances, lands within the coverage area of the district. It closes a loophole that created pockets of land that were protected by a rural fire protection district but not paying for the service.
The bipartisan bill was passed by the Senate April 13 and has been referred to the desk of the Speaker after a first reading in the House of Representatives.
Senator Lew Frederick, D-Portland, drafted the proposed legislation, at the request of Douglas County Fire District No. 2, in an effort to make it easier for firefighters and other first responders to act in emergency situations.
“This is a simple issue of fairness. It fixes a mistake in an old statute that has had devastating consequences. This bill helps Oregon’s rural fire protection districts get the funding they need and are supposed to receive so they can meet firefighter staffing and safety standards,” Frederick said in a press release. “Our firefighters, who put their lives on the line to protect our communities, deserve our unwavering support and this legislation is an important step."
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Rob Bullock was among those from Douglas County who threw their support behind the bill by way of written testimony.
"When rural fire protection districts were first put into place, they were intended to be a placeholder to provide fire protection to a few structures until cities grew," Bullock wrote in his testimony to the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue. "Well, people had other ideas and more people began moving to areas outside of cities and forming rural residential areas, some as densely populated as the cities themselves.
"Unfortunately, as these rural residential areas continued to grow, the laws surrounding rural fire protection districts did not evolve with them," Bullock added.
Rural fire district chiefs Brian Burke, of Oakland Rural Fire District and North Douglas Douglas County Fire and AMS, Scott McKnight, of Calapooia Fire District, Ted Damewood, of Glide Rural Fire Protection District, and Devin Loughride, of Riddle Fire Protection District, also voiced their support for SB 1068. The four each signed off on a similarly worded letter addressing the Senate committee.
"Under current laws and statutes, a property owner can choose to not be in a rural fire protection district," the letter said. "Property owners do not have a choice on educational taxes, city or county taxes, or public safety law enforcement taxes, yet they can choose if they support essential public safety fire or emergency services.
"We should all support our emergency responders who are on the front line of fire, medical and disaster response," the letter concludes, "and help ensure that everyone getting the services of these responders support the infrastructure to ensure they are available when they are needed."
