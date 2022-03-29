When the City of Roseburg’s emergency housing shelter opens in a few months it will officially be named the Gary Leif Navigation Center.
Both the Roseburg Homeless Commission and the City Council approved the naming honor during their meetings Monday.
“I think this is something Gary would be very happy and very proud about. This was something he really believed in,” said Mike Fieldman, a former legislative aide to Leif who sits on the Homeless Commission. “This is a fitting way to honor him. It would be a real nice way of saying ‘thank you’ and honoring his efforts over the years.”
Leif served as a Douglas County Commissioner before being appointed to sit in the House District 2 seat. He was later re-elected to remain in the seat.
Leif died July 22, 2021, at the age of 64.
It was during his House tenure that Leif helped secure the $1.5 million state grant that is paying for the launch of the Navigation Center. The city purchased property at 948 SE Mill St. with the intent to use it for the center, which must be operational by June 30 or the city stands to lose the grant.
In February of 2021, Speaker of the House Tina Kotek put forward a House bill which included funding to two counties and three cities to establish a navigation center with supportive services.
Leif requested the City of Roseburg be included in the list of cities to receive this funding. He had made this request in the past and was a strong advocate for addressing homeless needs in our community, Fieldman and other city officials have said.
The funding was approved by the House of Representatives through a rebalancing bill on April 1, 2021.
Mayor Larry Rich said a plaque will be made in honor of Leif and an official naming ceremony will be held to christen the Gary Leif Navigation Center.
The Homeless Commission also received an update from Wayne Ellsworth, homeless outreach coordinator for South River Community Health Center and chair of the Homeless Transition Action Group, or HTAG.
HTAG met March 23 with about 30 people in attendence.
Janeal Kohler, executive director of The Housing Authority of Douglas County, will take over as HTAG facilitator, a position Ellsworth has held for four years. HTAG also created a chair position that Ellsworth will now occupy.
HTAG is also looking to fill a paid coordinator position, which will be funded by a two-year city grant for $140,000. The position was announced in October, yet has not been filled. Aviva Health is overseeing the hiring for that position.
Ellsworth also discussed an initiative by the City of Sutherlin to allow the unhoused to set up tents in a designated area of the city. Currently there are about 14 unhoused individuals living there and there have been as many as 28, Ellsworth said. There are efforts underway to expand the program, he said.
A meeting was held March 18 with many large employers in the Sutherlin area, plus the superintendent of Sutherlin Schools and representatives from the city’s police department, city council and planning department, in an effort to gain support for this initiative.
A number of area churches and nonprofit organizations, including the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Family Church, St. Vincent DePaul, The Sutherlin Food Pantry, and Xavier Catholic Church are lending support to the program.
Ellsworth said those involved in the project are waiting to hear from the Cow Creek tribe and other local landowners for potential properties that could be used for such emergency housing.
Finally, Ellsworth was critical of two recent actions that were taken in connection with the unhoused in Roseburg.
Fences placed under the Interstate 5 bridge “is a cold move and is disappointing to see,” Ellsworth said.
The same for new codes approved recently by the Roseburg City Council that makes it easier for the police to seize and remove RVs and other vehicles parked in public places that the unhoused use to live in.
“The new abandoned vehicle law is disappointing and will end up with many folks losing their place of habitation,” Ellsworth said. “Some feel it should’ve been taken with a little more compassion.”
Ellsworth said those displaced under the new law are being advised to videotape all interactions along with camp sweeps, and they are going to be instructed to go to the local office of Legal Aid Services of Oregon and exercise their rights.
