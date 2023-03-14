Nick Frisinger was hired as the new director for the Douglas County solid waste department.
Frisinger joined the team in January, according to a press release from the county.
“We are very excited about the future of our solid waste program, and look forward to what Nick and his team will bring to the table,” said Board Chair and Liaison Commissioner Tom Kress.
Prior to taken on this new role, Frisinger was a project manager at ROMTEC Utilities in Roseburg and logistics supervisor at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Martinez, California. He studied business management at California Polytechnic Institute in San Luis Obispo, California.
Frisinger takes over the duties from Scott Adams, who had been the interim director since 2017 in addition to his role as the Douglas County public works director. Adams will continue in his role as public works director.
“I am pleased to say that we have achieved great things in our solid waste program over the past six years in order to bring it to where it is today,” Adams said. “But, as with any program, there is still so much more we hope to accomplish. We are thrilled about hiring Nick and also about promoting individuals to our management team.”
As part of management restructuring there are two new division manager positions, landfill operations manager and transfer site division manager.
Josh Klein, who has worked for the solid waste department for 21 years, was promoted to landfill operations manager. Garrett Lampton was promoted to transfer site division manager.
Chris McGuire is the new landfill operations supervisor and Tanesha Brookbank the transfer site operations supervisor. Both have worked for the department for about a decade.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
