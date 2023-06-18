Roseburg Public Library has about 2,000 large print books in physical format, and we are committed to actively developing that collection.
However, the cost of large print books has increased, and fewer titles are available in that format, meaning our selection is not going to grow much.
Fortunately, I have another option for large print readers. Try electronic books.
Electronic devices make every book a large print book. With a couple of taps, users can increase the font size on their e-reader, smartphone or tablet. The font type, line spacing, margins, brightness and background also can be adjusted to create a great reading experience.
The library provides access to two digital platforms. Libby works with most devices, including black and white e-readers such as Kindle Paperwhite.
Users can download the Libby app on their mobile devices or access the platform online at library2go.overdrive.com. Enter a Roseburg Public Library card number to log in; the default password is the 10-digit phone number associated with the card.
The library also provides access to cloudLibrary. Although cloudLibrary’s collection is smaller than Libby’s, users often do not have to wait on a holds list for the newest bestsellers. One caveat with cloudLibrary: It is not compatible with black and white e-readers.
Users can download the cloudLibrary app on their mobile devices or access the platform online at yourcloudlibrary.com. Enter a Roseburg Public Library card number to log in; the default password is the 10-digit phone number associated with the card.
Patrons seeking guidance on the library’s digital platforms may be interested in our electronic device tutorial located on our website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Library Resources.
In addition, staff members are available to help patrons navigate the library’s digital and physical collections. Stop in, email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050 for assistance.
Two more thoughts about the large print books on our shelves.
Based on current use, most of our purchases are biographies/autobiographies/memoirs, historical fiction and Christian fiction. We welcome purchase requests by email or in person.
Finally, we have a reciprocal borrowing agreement with Mildred Whipple Library in Drain, and their collection of about 350 large print titles is available for checkout. They, too, purchase new large print books.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 3 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Cascades Coffee House gift card.
This week participants must complete a five-question literature quiz.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 3 Bonus,” and complete the quiz. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
