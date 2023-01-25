Oregon Health Authority offers fee waivers for social workers The News-Review Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON — Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Board of Licensed Social Workers are partnering to pay licensing application fees of aspiring social workers.The license is required for anyone seeking to work as a social worker in the behavioral health field in Oregon.Fees run between $200-$400. The waiver is intended to remove barriers. Approximately $620,000 has been set aside between Feb. 1 and Feb. 19, 2024.Funding comes from $60 million allocated under House Bill 4071 to develop a diverse behavioral health workforce. General questions: bh.workforceinitiative@odhsoha.oregon.gov. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fee Waiver Social Worker Finance Medicine Oregon Health Authority Oregon Board Funding Health Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Karen Louise Gibbons Letter: There's nothing fair about the Fair Tax Act Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic Par Scores Warriors' Green, others sacrifice minutes to boost backups A's running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas
