Oregon offers free electronic filing options for state income taxes

WILL GESCHKE
The News-Review

Jan 24, 2023

The Oregon Department of Revenue allows Oregon taxpayers to file electronically at no cost, with different options available for those with different incomes.

Several companies, the department of revenue says, offer free guided tax preparation for those who meet certain income requirements. The companies are listed at oregon.gov/dor.

Taxpayers can also file for free using Oregon Free Fillable forms, which perform basic calculations.

E-filing, the department of revenue said, is the fastest way for taxpayers to receive a refund, which will began issuing Feb. 15.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
