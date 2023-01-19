SALEM — Virgle Osborne has hit the ground running.
The freshman representative for Oregon House District 2 is still trying to get moved into his office.
“I’m loving it,” Osborne said during a rare break Wednesday morning. “I’m just trying to get my legs under me.
“I’m already had my second committee meeting today,” added the Republican from Roseburg before lunch. “And there’s another one this afternoon, then we’re back into session Thursday. It feels like a meeting every 15 minutes.”
The 82nd Oregon Legislature kicked off Tuesday in Salem, with the State Senate and House of Representatives preparing to tackle some major issues facing the state.
Among the key goals of the 90-member Legislature during the current five-month session are, most importantly, approving an operating budget before work ends June 25. Housing and homelessness are high on the list, as is behavioral health, both issues Osborne believes will have largely bipartisan support.
“I think everybody is in agreement on the main issues pushing the state right now,” Osborne said. “The question is how we’re going to fix it, how much money we’ll have to try and fix it, and where that money is going to come from, and that’s where you’ll probably find people who disagree.”
Osborne, who lives in Lookingglass, has been appointed to serve on three committees while in the House: Business and Labor; Climate, Energy and Environment; and Economic Develop and Small Business.
“I really like the committees I’ve got, having a business background,” Osborne said. “Southern Oregon is made up of small business, so I’m really happy they put me on those committees.”
Also providing representation for Douglas County and southwest Oregon is newly appointed state Senator David Brock Smith, who assumed the seat which was vacated by the resignation of Dallas Heard, after having served in the House since 2017.
Brock Smith is a member of several committees, including having been named vice chair of the Climate, Energy and Environment Committee. Brock Smith also will serve the Ways and Means Committee and the Natural Resources Subcommittee, among other appointments.
Brock Smith, just as every other member of the Legislature, was formally sworn in Jan. 9 as a member of the House of Representatives. He got one of the two office spaces he really wanted and, less than a week later, was appointed as the state Senator for District 1, which meant moving to the other end of the state Capitol building.
“The office is in complete disarray,” Brock Smith joked, showing through a video call some of the work needed to be done in his new home.
Brock Smith called moving from the House to the Senate “a natural transition.”
“There was a lot of prayer, a lot of thought to come over to the Senate,” Brock Smith said Wednesday. “There were a lot of conversations with people who I’ve worked with in the past.”
The senator came into the 2023 legislative session with more than 200 pieces of legislation to present, and roughly 100 of those still need to be presented.
“We only have six months (during the current session) to change Oregon for the better,” Brock Smith said.
Osborne said he is going to have an emphasis on economic issues, including the expansion of broadband internet in areas which either are underserved or simply unable to access the service.
“Our terrain (in Douglas County) — places like Tiller — makes it hard for some rural areas to get broadband services,” Osborne said, citing that there are nearly 1 million people statewide who are either underserved or unable to access service.
Part of his goal will be for the state to provide some of the funding to expand such services. The federal government also has earmarked funds for the same effort, but it was unclear how many of those dollars will be available for added expansion in Oregon.
Osborne is able to be home on weekends and he still plans to continue as a team lead with the Douglas County Search and Rescue team, where he has been a volunteer for two decades.
“For now,” he said, “I’m obviously tied up.”
